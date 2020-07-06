KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 6th

We will have a few breaks from the clouds later this afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s across the region. A few showers could break out today as well. Winds will be from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with more scattered showers. Lows in the 70s. Tomorrow, temperatures will be back in the 90s, however, a twenty degree drop can be expected in the afternoon hours, triggering severe storms in the area, producing dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall, and possible hail. And triple digits will be back at the end of this week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!