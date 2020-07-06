KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 6th

There are many types of clouds we can see, but most all can be categorized in three main types: High, Mid, and Low-level. Temperatures in the atmosphere are typically cooler than at the surface. Much cooler. We are going to focus on the high-level clouds, which are 5-13 kilometers in the atmosphere (3.1-8 miles). The three main clouds are cirrus, cirrocumulus and cirrostratus. Cirrus clouds are the thin, wispy clouds and are usually made of ice crystals. This is why they are usually transparent. These clouds are usually separate or in lines. Cirrocumulus are also known as “mackerel skies” because of looking similar to fish scales. These are usually in large groups and can go beyond our eyes can see. Cirrostratus clouds are like a blanket of clouds stretched out and very thin. This is easier for the sun and moon to be seen through these clouds and give off a “halo” appearance to both.

For more information, you can visit https://scool.larc.nasa.gov/GLOBE/cirrocumulus.html