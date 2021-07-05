KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 5th

For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking at cloudy conditions, with showers slowly creeping into the region. Temperatures will only be hitting the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction around 5-10 mph. A few storms will continue to linger later this evening. Temperatures will drop just to the 60s and 70s and winds will be relatively calm. For tomorrow, we are looking at more scattered showers and thunderstorms for the region. Some local flooding can be expected, especially with the higher levels of rainfall we have gotten in the area recently. Temperatures will be about the same, hitting the low to mid 80s for highs. Winds will pick back up from the east around 5-10 mph. As we continue through the first half of this week, we are looking to pick up around an inch total for rainfall. Some areas in the west and southwest of the Concho Valley might only get around half an inch. We will see a slight break from the showers and storms for the end of the week, but more rain looks to be coming as we head to the end of this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will remain below average for the next several days, with the exception of Friday, hitting a high of mid 90s. See July 2021 Climate Report for more details of this month’s expected conditions.

