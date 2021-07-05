KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 5th

Weather

For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking at cloudy conditions, with showers slowly creeping into the region. Temperatures will only be hitting the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction around 5-10 mph. A few storms will continue to linger later this evening. Temperatures will drop just to the 60s and 70s and winds will be relatively calm. For tomorrow, we are looking at more scattered showers and thunderstorms for the region. Some local flooding can be expected, especially with the higher levels of rainfall we have gotten in the area recently. Temperatures will be about the same, hitting the low to mid 80s for highs. Winds will pick back up from the east around 5-10 mph. As we continue through the first half of this week, we are looking to pick up around an inch total for rainfall. Some areas in the west and southwest of the Concho Valley might only get around half an inch. We will see a slight break from the showers and storms for the end of the week, but more rain looks to be coming as we head to the end of this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will remain below average for the next several days, with the exception of Friday, hitting a high of mid 90s. See July 2021 Climate Report for more details of this month’s expected conditions.

Light Rain

San Angelo

74°F Light Rain Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

77°F Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

78°F Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

