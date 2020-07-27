KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 27th

Another day of tropical moisture thanks to Hurricane Hanna. Winds will be from the southeast for tonight and tomorrow keeping us cooler, but humid. Isolated rain showers will continue again Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday, we get back to our normal summer pattern as the winds will become more southwesterly allowing for the area to dry out and temperatures to increase heading towards the end of the week. Tuesday will also bring a chance of a stray storms from the north as an area of low pressure develops to our northeast. Most of storms with that system will be out towards the metroplex and along I-35, but it could scrap some of the eastern counties. A similar scenario is expected for Thursday as well.