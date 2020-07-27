KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 27th

We will continue to see an increase in cloud coverage as we get through the afternoon hours. Some scattered showers could develop around the region today, and highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight we will decrease in clouds a bit, with lows in the 70s and winds from the south around 5-10 mph, and tomorrow will have another day of average temperatures, with more clouds in the area, and some spotty showers again, mostly in the northeast corner of the Concho Valley region. And triple digits will be back this upcoming weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!