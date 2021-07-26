KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 26th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies for the region. A few clouds could move in later in the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s by the mid afternoon hours and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s and winds will be fairly calm. Our Tuesday looks to still be a bit on the warmer side, with highs reaching the upper 90s to low 100s again. We will have partly cloudy skies through the day and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. A few spotty showers and storms look to be coming in the area early Wednesday morning and late in the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s for highs for the second half of this week, then we can expect to hit the triple digits for highs once again this upcoming weekend.
San Angelo97°F Sunny Feels like 99°
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Some passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee94°F Sunny Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
San Angelo97°F Sunny Feels like 100°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Generally clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee94°F Sunny Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous