KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 26th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies for the region. A few clouds could move in later in the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s by the mid afternoon hours and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s and winds will be fairly calm. Our Tuesday looks to still be a bit on the warmer side, with highs reaching the upper 90s to low 100s again. We will have partly cloudy skies through the day and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. A few spotty showers and storms look to be coming in the area early Wednesday morning and late in the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s for highs for the second half of this week, then we can expect to hit the triple digits for highs once again this upcoming weekend.

Sunny

San Angelo

97°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.