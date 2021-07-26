KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 26th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies for the region. A few clouds could move in later in the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s by the mid afternoon hours and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s and winds will be fairly calm. Our Tuesday looks to still be a bit on the warmer side, with highs reaching the upper 90s to low 100s again. We will have partly cloudy skies through the day and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. A few spotty showers and storms look to be coming in the area early Wednesday morning and late in the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s for highs for the second half of this week, then we can expect to hit the triple digits for highs once again this upcoming weekend.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video