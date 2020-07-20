KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 20th

A mix of sun and clouds as we get through our Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will shift a bit, and eventually be coming from the southeast around 10-15 mph later today. A few clouds will linger in our area tonight with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will give us an increase in cloud cover as we get through out Tuesday with late night showers possible. And looking ahead, we will have more rain shower possible in the area as we head into this next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!