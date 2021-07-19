KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 19th

As we get through the rest of our afternoon, we are looking at partly cloudy skies, then scattered showers and storms will be spread out around the region. Highs will hit the upper 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley, and winds will eventually coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few lingering showers could stick around the region. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will calm down. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and northeast winds around 5-15 mph. Moisture levels will be down significantly starting tomorrow, so it won’t feel as warm outside. We will continue to be in the 80s for highs until Thursday, then we will just bump to the low 90s for Friday. More spotty showers for Thursday, and scattered showers and storms could come back Friday afternoon. The upcoming weekend will feel more like July in West Central Texas, with temperatures in the upper 90s and mostly sunny skies expected in the forecast.
San Angelo82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 18%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado73°F Rain Shower Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon75°F Rain Shower Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden70°F Rain Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
San Angelo84°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado73°F Rain Shower Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon75°F Rain Shower Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden70°F Rain Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous