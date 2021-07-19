KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 19th

As we get through the rest of our afternoon, we are looking at partly cloudy skies, then scattered showers and storms will be spread out around the region. Highs will hit the upper 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley, and winds will eventually coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few lingering showers could stick around the region. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will calm down. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and northeast winds around 5-15 mph. Moisture levels will be down significantly starting tomorrow, so it won’t feel as warm outside. We will continue to be in the 80s for highs until Thursday, then we will just bump to the low 90s for Friday. More spotty showers for Thursday, and scattered showers and storms could come back Friday afternoon. The upcoming weekend will feel more like July in West Central Texas, with temperatures in the upper 90s and mostly sunny skies expected in the forecast.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

Eldorado

73°F Rain Shower Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

Mertzon

75°F Rain Shower Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Eden

70°F Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

