KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 19th

As we get through the rest of our afternoon, we are looking at partly cloudy skies, then scattered showers and storms will be spread out around the region. Highs will hit the upper 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley, and winds will eventually coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few lingering showers could stick around the region. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will calm down. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and northeast winds around 5-15 mph. Moisture levels will be down significantly starting tomorrow, so it won’t feel as warm outside. We will continue to be in the 80s for highs until Thursday, then we will just bump to the low 90s for Friday. More spotty showers for Thursday, and scattered showers and storms could come back Friday afternoon. The upcoming weekend will feel more like July in West Central Texas, with temperatures in the upper 90s and mostly sunny skies expected in the forecast.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video