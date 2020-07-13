KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 13th

An excessive heat warning will continue to be in effect until tomorrow evening at seven. Highs will be breaking records around many areas today. Close to 110 degrees for many. Winds will be a bit stronger, with speeds up to 30 mph. We will continue to be in the triple digits for highs through the week and into the weekend, but temperatures will gradually decrease as we get to this weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!