KLST Afternoon forecast: Monday, July 12th

For the rest of our day, we are looking at partly cloudy skies for the afternoon turning to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and storms developing in the northern parts of the region. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 80s around the region and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Getting into the evening hours, we are looking at clearing skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies to help clear up some of the excess water we have sitting in our area. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. As we continue through most of this week, we are looking at warmer temperatures in the 90s and a mix of sun and clouds. A few more showers look to develop around our area later Friday evening. Getting into the weekend, we will have highs closer to triple digits. A brief break from the higher levels of moisture for the region for tomorrow, otherwise we will be right back to having muggy mornings and temperatures feeling warmer with higher humidity levels.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

83°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

