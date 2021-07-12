KLST Afternoon forecast: Monday, July 12th

For the rest of our day, we are looking at partly cloudy skies for the afternoon turning to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and storms developing in the northern parts of the region. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 80s around the region and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Getting into the evening hours, we are looking at clearing skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies to help clear up some of the excess water we have sitting in our area. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. As we continue through most of this week, we are looking at warmer temperatures in the 90s and a mix of sun and clouds. A few more showers look to develop around our area later Friday evening. Getting into the weekend, we will have highs closer to triple digits. A brief break from the higher levels of moisture for the region for tomorrow, otherwise we will be right back to having muggy mornings and temperatures feeling warmer with higher humidity levels.

