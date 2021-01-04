KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, January 4th

As we continue through the rest of our day, we will have plenty of sunny skies, and winds will be coming from the north about 10-15 mph this afternoon. Tonight, a few clouds will be in the skies, with lows in the 30s and winds are expected to be fairly calm. Tomorrow will start off sunny, but we will have an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon hours, with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. A cold front late Tuesday will drop our highs to the 50s by the middle of the week, and we will hover around the average mark for temperatures through the weekend as well, with possible showers next Sunday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!