KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, January 4th

Warmer today as southwesterly winds will continue to keep temperatures increase heading into the start of the work week. Highs across the Concho Valley will get into the 60s with overnight low lower 30s.

If you haven't taken down those Christmas lights yet, we got a couple days of nice weather to take care of any outdoor activities. Wednesday our next cold front arrives, it will bring some breezy conditions to the region with and isolated chance of some rain to the eastern counties. Temperatures will dip slightly with cold front and some increase cloud coverage for the area Wednesday and lingering into Thursday.