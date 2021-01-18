KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, January 18th

Getting through the rest of our day, we will have plenty of sunny skies, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, and winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we will have lows dropping to the 30s and 40s with winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph and increasing cloud cover. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with highs only in the 40s and 50s and winds from the northeast around 10-20 mph. Light showers can be expected for the southern portion of the Concho Valley. For the rest of the week, we will have cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and temperatures warming back to the 60s and 70s. Heavier rain showers will stay to the southern part of the region through the week as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!