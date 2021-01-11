KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, January 11th

For the rest of our day, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds, with highs reaching the low to mid 40s and winds are expected to be fairly calm the rest of the day. Tonight will have an increase in clouds again, with lows in the 20s and 30s and winds will remain calm. Tomorrow will give us a bit more sunshine, with highs in the 50s and winds coming from the west up to 10 miles per hour. For the rest of the week, we will have plenty of sunny skies, with highs in the 50s and 60s, even going into the first half of this next weekend. But another system of rain/snow looks to be brewing as we close out next weekend, possibly giving us a repeat of this last Sunday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!