KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, February 8th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
11 mph WNW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

For the rest of our Monday, we can expect plenty of sunny skies, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy, coming from a western direction around 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few clouds could develop, but otherwise we can expect clear conditions for the most part. Winds will also calm down, coming from the east up to five miles per hour, and lows will drop to the 50s. Tomorrow will be warm again, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour, and we will have plenty of sunshine. A cold front is expected late Wednesday evening, but we will bounce back to the 60s by Saturday. Sunday is shaping up to be much colder that the rest of this week, with highs forecast to be in the 10s and 20s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph WNW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 41°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 75° 51°

Wednesday

67° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 67° 33°

Thursday

49° / 22°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 49° 22°

Friday

42° / 19°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 42° 19°

Saturday

32° / 10°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 32° 10°

Sunday

26° / 13°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 26° 13°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

64°

7 PM
Clear
0%
64°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

12 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

2 AM
Clear
5%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
5%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
6%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
6%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
7%
45°

43°

7 AM
Clear
7%
43°

42°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
42°

46°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
46°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
55°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.