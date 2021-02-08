KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, February 8th

Warm and windy Gameday across the Concho Valley. Temperatures climbed into the low 70s and upper 60s for much of the area, and wind gust got up over 30 MPH in several locations. Tonight, winds will decrease but not quite what we saw last night, Winds will remain from the southwest at 10-15 MPH and temperatures will dip into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow, another warm days expected as those southwesterly winds keep pulling in warm air to West Texas. Temperatures will get up in the mid to upper 70s with chance a couple of spots see highs in the 80s. Skies will remain clear as high pressure remain off to out west keeping things fairly quiet to start out the work week.