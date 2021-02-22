KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, February 22nd

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

For the rest of our Monday afternoon, we will have plenty of sunny skies, with highs reaching the 60s and 70s around the region. Winds will also be coming from the southwest around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us more sunshine with highs back in the 70s around the Concho Valley. A cold front is expected to come through later Wednesday evening, dropping us to the 40s for Thursday, and scattered rain showers will also be in the region. A brief break from the clouds and rain on Friday, but the weekend will provide more rain showers for the region, but temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 43°

Tuesday

77° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 50°

Wednesday

65° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 65° 39°

Thursday

47° / 37°
Showers
Showers 38% 47° 37°

Friday

68° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 68° 45°

Saturday

68° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 68° 55°

Sunday

76° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 35% 76° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

9 PM
Clear
1%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
1%
53°

50°

11 PM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
3%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
3%
47°

45°

3 AM
Clear
4%
45°

45°

4 AM
Clear
5%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
6%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
6%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
7%
44°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
44°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
51°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
59°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
64°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

