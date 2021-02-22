KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, February 22nd
San Angelo71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
For the rest of our Monday afternoon, we will have plenty of sunny skies, with highs reaching the 60s and 70s around the region. Winds will also be coming from the southwest around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us more sunshine with highs back in the 70s around the Concho Valley. A cold front is expected to come through later Wednesday evening, dropping us to the 40s for Thursday, and scattered rain showers will also be in the region. A brief break from the clouds and rain on Friday, but the weekend will provide more rain showers for the region, but temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.
