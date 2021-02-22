KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, February 22nd

What a difference a week can make. Temperatures soared into the mid 70s for much of Concho Valley. Mostly clear skies and ample sunshine have all but erased any lingering evidence of this past week's snow event. We did see some breezy conditions across the area with wind gusts getting up over 30 MPH at times.

Tonight, winds will start to calm down as the clear skies continue. Cooler air will begin to move into the area, but impacts will fairly minimum as temperatures are still expected to remain on the warmer side.