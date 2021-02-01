KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, February 1st

As we continue through the rest of our Monday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures getting into the low to mid 60s for highs, and winds will pick up a bit of speed later today from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s and 40s, with calm winds. Tomorrow will be a bit on the breezy side, with southern winds coming in up to 20 miles per hour, highs in the 60s and a bit into the 70s. By the middle of the week, we could have temperatures in the 80s. A cold front coming in around midnight on Friday will drop temperatures to the 50s for highs, and scattered showers are likely to end this work week.

