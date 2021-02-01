KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, February 1st

A spectacular Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s for the region. Tonight will be colder with overnight lows getting right around the freezing mark for much of the area. Winds will continue to decrease throughout the evening and overnight hours.

Tomorrow, pleasant and seasonable weather with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and light winds. Temperatures will be about spot on for this time of year. As the work week continues high pressure will begin to build into West Texas allowing for temperatures to climb into the 70s by mid week.