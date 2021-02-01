KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, February 1st

As we continue through the rest of our Monday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures getting into the low to mid 60s for highs, and winds will pick up a bit of speed later today from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s and 40s, with calm winds. Tomorrow will be a bit on the breezy side, with southern winds coming in up to 20 miles per hour, highs in the 60s and a bit into the 70s. By the middle of the week, we could have temperatures in the 80s. A cold front coming in around midnight on Friday will drop temperatures to the 50s for highs, and scattered showers are likely to end this work week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!