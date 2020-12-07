KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, December 7th

Weather conditions will continue to be favorable for us as we get through the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and winds will remain fairly calm and we can also expect plenty of sunshine. Tonight will still be on the cooler side, with temperatures dropping to the 30s, calm winds, and a few clouds will make an appearance during the over night hours. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s, and winds from the west up to ten miles per hour, and plenty of sunny skies. Through the rest of this week, we will continue a warming trend, but a cold front by the end of the week will drop our highs back down to the 50s by Saturday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!