KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, December 28th

As we continue through our Monday, we can expect to have plenty of cloudy skies. Highs will be reaching the low 60s, and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have rain showers developing closer to the midnight hour, with lows dropping only to the 50s. Winds will maintain from the east around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will start off rainy, then be cloudy with breezy winds coming from the south with speeds up to 30 mph. Highs will reach the 70s though with the southern winds. Snow showers are likely to develop to end the 2020 year, but 2021 will start off the first few days with a warming trend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!