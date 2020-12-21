KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, December 21st

Today is the first official day of winter, but the conditions outside won’t feel like it. Temperatures will be reaching the 70s for highs, winds fairly light from the southwest around 5-10 mph, and we can expect a slight mix of sun and clouds. Tonight, decreasing clouds with lows in the 40s and winds coming in up to 10 mph. Tomorrow will start off a bit sunny, then clouds will roll in for the afternoon hours, with highs in the 70s again, but winds will be a bit breezy with speeds up to 35 mph from the southwest. A cold front will push through Wednesday morning, giving us highs in the 50s, but after Wednesday, we will be back on a warming trend, heading into the next weekend closer to the 70s for highs again.
