KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, December 14th

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side today, with highs only in the 50s around the region. Winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-15 mph during the afternoon and early evening, and we will have plenty of sunny skies. Tonight, we can expect mostly clear skies, lows in the 30s and winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit on the windy side, with gusts up to 35 mph. We will have mostly sunny skies and highs are only going to be in the 50s for most of the region. Sunshine will stick around for most of the week, but cloudy skies are expected to finish on Friday. However, temperatures will be hovering around the 60 degree mark by Thursday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!