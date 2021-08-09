KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 9th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine sticking around for the region. Temperatures will continue to climb to the upper 90s to low 100s for the viewing area. Winds are still going to provide a bit of a southern breeze, coming in up to twenty miles per hour. Heat index will bring us to the triple digits for the region, but not quite warm enough for a heat advisory to be issued. A few clouds will return later this evening. Temperatures will drop back to the 70s for lows and winds will still be coming from the south around 10-15 mph. For our Tuesday, we can expect a repeat of today, with a few morning clouds and a southern breeze up to twenty miles per hour. We are looking at a mixture of sun and clouds through the rest of this week, and our summer-like conditions will also stick around for a hot minute as well. The end of this week could provide spotty showers in the later afternoon hours on Friday. This pattern of later afternoon and early evening rain showers is expected to be very spotty around the region, and will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will mostly be in the 90s and a bit in the 100s through the week as well.