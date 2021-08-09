KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 9th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine sticking around for the region. Temperatures will continue to climb to the upper 90s to low 100s for the viewing area. Winds are still going to provide a bit of a southern breeze, coming in up to twenty miles per hour. Heat index will bring us to the triple digits for the region, but not quite warm enough for a heat advisory to be issued. A few clouds will return later this evening. Temperatures will drop back to the 70s for lows and winds will still be coming from the south around 10-15 mph. For our Tuesday, we can expect a repeat of today, with a few morning clouds and a southern breeze up to twenty miles per hour. We are looking at a mixture of sun and clouds through the rest of this week, and our summer-like conditions will also stick around for a hot minute as well. The end of this week could provide spotty showers in the later afternoon hours on Friday. This pattern of later afternoon and early evening rain showers is expected to be very spotty around the region, and will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will mostly be in the 90s and a bit in the 100s through the week as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
