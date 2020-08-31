KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 31st

We will continue to see partly cloudy skies today, with some spotty showers later this evening around the region. Highs will be in the upper 90s to mid 100s. Southern winds will continue to be breezy around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have light rain showers, and winds calming down around 5-10 mph from the south. Tomorrow will have more clouds in the skies, with highs in the mid 90s to low 100s, and late evening showers and storms developing, especially into the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. Cooler temperatures will be in the forecast, with highs in the low to mid 90s by next weekend, but humidity levels will be much higher as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!