KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 31st

Another hot one for the Concho Valley, but the relief is on the way. Lows will barely get into the upper 70s as we cool off during the overnight hours.

Starting the work week on a hot note, temperatures will top out in the 100s, but the rest of the week will see highs in the mid 90s with plenty of chances for some much needed rain. The best chance for widespread storms and showers will be on Tuesday as a front pass through the region, that front will also help with pulling down those temperatures. The storms on Monday and Tuesday could bring the chance for some severe weather, with large hail and strong winds being the greatest concerns, the severe risk will drop off by Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will linger for the rest the week and into the weekend, but become more spotty in nature.