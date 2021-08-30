KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 30th

For the rest of our Monday afternoon, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds. A few early afternoon showers could develop, and will stay mostly to the southern counties of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will remain mostly on the calm side. Later tonight, we are looking to have a decrease in clouds for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the 70s and winds will still be fairly calm. For our Tuesday, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds again, with more clouds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 90s for highs. After the middle of this week, we can expect temperatures to be back in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll continue to have a mixture of sun and clouds for the rest of the week, and Saturday is looking to be the best day for sunshine uninterrupted. Moisture levels are also going to be higher this week, so mornings will be on the muggy side and afternoons won’t be as dry as we usually have in Texas. The moisture levels aren’t expected to go down anytime soon, so we will continue to avoid having fire weather as we end of our summer season.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

92°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 98°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

86°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

88°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

88°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

