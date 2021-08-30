KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 30th

For the rest of our Monday afternoon, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds. A few early afternoon showers could develop, and will stay mostly to the southern counties of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will remain mostly on the calm side. Later tonight, we are looking to have a decrease in clouds for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the 70s and winds will still be fairly calm. For our Tuesday, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds again, with more clouds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 90s for highs. After the middle of this week, we can expect temperatures to be back in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll continue to have a mixture of sun and clouds for the rest of the week, and Saturday is looking to be the best day for sunshine uninterrupted. Moisture levels are also going to be higher this week, so mornings will be on the muggy side and afternoons won’t be as dry as we usually have in Texas. The moisture levels aren’t expected to go down anytime soon, so we will continue to avoid having fire weather as we end of our summer season.

