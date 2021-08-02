KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 2nd

A few scattered showers and storms to kick off our Monday afternoon, will become mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine through the later part of the day. Temperatures will only reach to the 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the north around 10-15 mph, eventually shifting later from the northeast. Tonight, we are looking at clear skies for the region with temperatures dropping to the 60s for overnight lows and will calm down to less than five miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds for our Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from the northeast 5-10 mph. As we get through the rest of the week, we are looking at highs in the low to mid 90s for the Concho Valley. However, this does come with a bit of a price tag. We are looking to inherit some of the smoke from the Canada wild fires, so this will keep us a bit on the cool side, but will decrease the air quality in the region. It will move out by the end of the week, and we will have plenty of sunny skies and temperatures will once again reach the 100s for a good chunk of the viewing area. The warmer temperatures will stick around as we get through this upcoming weekend as well.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.