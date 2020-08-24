KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 24th

We can expect plenty of sunny skies for our Monday, with a few clouds appearing later this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will start off mostly calm, then coming mostly from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will have more sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds from the east still around 5-15 mph. Looking ahead, we will have a hot end to the week, with highs back in the 100s, and plenty of sunny skies.

On another note, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are both forecast to hit the New Orleans area within a two-day window. Both systems will move in a northern direction, which will take a bit of moisture out of our area, and will also take out any chance of having rain showers over this week into the weekend.