KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 24th

We will continue to have plenty of sunshine as we get through the next few days. Highs today are expected to be in the low to mid 90s. Winds will pick up from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s. Winds still from the east around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler, but still in the low to mid 90s. Looking ahead, we will continue with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures will increase to the triple digits by Friday, with both Marco and Laura keeping the cooler temperatures off to the east as they both make landfall this week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!