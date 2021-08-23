KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getting through the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to experience sunny skies. Temperatures will be peaking in the low to mid 90s for highs around the region and winds will continue to be on the breezy side around 10-15 miles per hour from the south. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with lows dropping to the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with the exception of slightly warmer temperatures reaching mostly the mid 90s across the region. Moisture content will continue to be lower for the next few days as well, so we will have much more pleasant mornings and drier afternoons. Starting Thursday, we are looking to have more of a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the week and well as through the upcoming weekend. For the first half of this week, moisture content is expected to be a bit lower, which will give us dry conditions through Wednesday, then moisture will pick back up starting Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

92°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

92°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.