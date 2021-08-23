KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 23rd

Getting through the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to experience sunny skies. Temperatures will be peaking in the low to mid 90s for highs around the region and winds will continue to be on the breezy side around 10-15 miles per hour from the south. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with lows dropping to the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with the exception of slightly warmer temperatures reaching mostly the mid 90s across the region. Moisture content will continue to be lower for the next few days as well, so we will have much more pleasant mornings and drier afternoons. Starting Thursday, we are looking to have more of a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the week and well as through the upcoming weekend. For the first half of this week, moisture content is expected to be a bit lower, which will give us dry conditions through Wednesday, then moisture will pick back up starting Thursday.

