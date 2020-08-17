KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 17th

Another hot day for the Concho Valley with several locations getting above 100. Daytimes will dip into the upper 90s to start the work week, with temperatures close to triple digit for the majority of the week ahead.

Isolated rain showers will be possible going into this evening and overnight hours. Those chances increase for Monday as an area of low pressure begin to develop over Texas. Rain chances will drop back to near zero by Tuesday afternoon as the rest of the week will stay dry. Eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico for the weekend for another shot at some rain but the chances will remain low, most likely increased cloud coverage and humidity.