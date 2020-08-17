KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 17th

We will have more clouds coming this afternoon, with scattered showers and storms likely today as well. Highs in the mid 90s to low 100s, winds mostly from the north and northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will start off sunny, then have afternoon clouds rolling in, with very spotty showers around the Concho Valley. Highs in the 90s to 100s. Looking ahead, we can expect more showers popping up Thursday and early Saturday morning of this week.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!