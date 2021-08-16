KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 16th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have an increase in cloud cover, getting mostly cloudy skies by the middle of the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will be on the calm side for the beginning of the afternoon, then shift a bit and come from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking at cloudy conditions sticking around. Temperatures will be down to the 70s for lows and winds will be calm. A few spotty showers are expected to develop around the Concho Valley late tonight as well. Tomorrow will have scattered showers and storms, mostly sticking to the afternoon hours for the region. Temperatures will be much cooler for highs as well, only reaching the low to mid 80s for the viewing area. Winds will also vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. For the rest of this week, we are looking at spotty showers developing every day, and temperatures will be a bit cooler than average as well. A break from the rain looks to come up this weekend, which will proving partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs as well.

Fair

San Angelo

91°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

88°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
