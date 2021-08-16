KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 16th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have an increase in cloud cover, getting mostly cloudy skies by the middle of the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will be on the calm side for the beginning of the afternoon, then shift a bit and come from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking at cloudy conditions sticking around. Temperatures will be down to the 70s for lows and winds will be calm. A few spotty showers are expected to develop around the Concho Valley late tonight as well. Tomorrow will have scattered showers and storms, mostly sticking to the afternoon hours for the region. Temperatures will be much cooler for highs as well, only reaching the low to mid 80s for the viewing area. Winds will also vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. For the rest of this week, we are looking at spotty showers developing every day, and temperatures will be a bit cooler than average as well. A break from the rain looks to come up this weekend, which will proving partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs as well.

