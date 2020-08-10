KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 10th

Another hot and breezy day for the Concho Valley with several locations breaking into the triple digits. That pattern will remain in place for the week ahead keeping things hot and dry for the next several days. The tropics and Gulf of Mexico are also fairly quiet, so there doesn't seem to be anything to change the weather pattern.

Highs in the 100s, lows in the 70s, and mostly clear skies will continue as the upper level high pressure system stays just to our west.