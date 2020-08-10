KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 10th

We will have plenty of sunshine for the afternoon, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side, coming from the south around 15-20 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies, with winds calming down from the south around 5-10 mph, and lows in the 70s. Tomorrow, highs will be back in the upper 90s to low 100s, and plenty of sunny skies can be expected after the mid morning hours. Winds will pick back up from the south around 10-15 mph. Getting through the week, we will have a warming trend as we head to Friday, then the weekend will have a gradual cool down.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!