KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 6th

A cloudy and cool start to the day. It warmed up to the mid 70s with the clouds breaking up enough for some sunshine. Monday we warm up into the upper 70s and continue to warm. Mid 80s to upper 80s. Few spots could see 90s on Wednesday.

Late Thursday and early Friday a cold front comes to the Concho Valley. A few storms are possible with this cold front. Temperatures cool down to the mid 70s.