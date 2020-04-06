KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 6th

Some lingering fog will remain in some of Concho Valley, however, stronger winds will blow the lower hanging clouds out of the area, and we will have mostly cloudy skies for the rest of our day. Highs expected to be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will calm down later tonight, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s for most of us. Tomorrow will be much warmer, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s. And later this week, a cold front will make its way through, dropping us to the 60s for highs this weekend, but plenty of sunshine for us to enjoy.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!