KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 5th

For the rest of the day, we will continue to have breezy winds from the south around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will reach the low 80s for most of the Concho Valley, and a continuous decrease in clouds will also be expected. Tonight, some areas are looking at an increase in clouds with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us even warmer temperatures, with highs in the 90s, a mix of sun and clouds and winds from the south with speeds up to 35 miles per hour. Temperatures will stick in the 80s and 90s for the region the rest of the week and through the weekend. We will also have a mixture of sun and clouds through the week as well, with an exception on Thursday giving us mostly sunny skies.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 81° 61°

Tuesday

90° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 90° 61°

Wednesday

87° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 87° 52°

Thursday

91° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 60°

Friday

95° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 54°

Saturday

85° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 85° 56°

Sunday

91° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 91° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
63°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
76°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
80°
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
61°F A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Becoming windy late. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
59°F Mostly clear. Becoming windy late. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.