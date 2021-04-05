KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 5th

For the rest of the day, we will continue to have breezy winds from the south around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will reach the low 80s for most of the Concho Valley, and a continuous decrease in clouds will also be expected. Tonight, some areas are looking at an increase in clouds with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us even warmer temperatures, with highs in the 90s, a mix of sun and clouds and winds from the south with speeds up to 35 miles per hour. Temperatures will stick in the 80s and 90s for the region the rest of the week and through the weekend. We will also have a mixture of sun and clouds through the week as well, with an exception on Thursday giving us mostly sunny skies.
7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mostly clear. Becoming windy late. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
