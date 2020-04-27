KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 27th

A breezy afternoon for us, with highs in the 80s and 90s. Winds from the South around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25. Tonight, winds will calm down a bit, 10-15 mph from the South, with spotty showers possible through the evening. Tomorrow will be hot, with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds from the South around 10-15 mph will feel like hot air blowing on us. After tomorrow, we will have a bit of a cool down, then picking back up to the 90s by this upcoming weekend.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!