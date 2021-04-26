KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 26th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our afternoon, we can expect to have mostly cloudy skies, with a few moments of more sunshine. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we can expect cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow, another day of mostly cloudy skies with late night showers and storms. Highs in the 80s with south winds up to 20 miles per hour. Slightly cooler than average temperatures for the second half of the week, but we can expect our upcoming weekend to be much warmer, with temperatures in the 90s and 100s getting through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 93° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 69°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 90° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 58°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 88° 58°

Thursday

73° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 73° 53°

Friday

79° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 79° 55°

Saturday

88° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 88° 61°

Sunday

94° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 94° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
91°

88°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
85°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
81°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
74°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
14%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
72°

72°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
72°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
72°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
8%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
77°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
14%
78°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°
Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Eldorado

80°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

82°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Overcast. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Eldorado

80°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

82°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Overcast. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.