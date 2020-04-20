KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 20th

More sunshine for us today, with temperatures getting into the 80s and 90s for highs. Light winds from the Southwest around 5-10 mph this afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds, with late night storms possibly developing overnight into Wednesday. Highs in the 80s and 90s again. We will have warm temperatures all week, and eventually a bit of a cool off for this upcoming Saturday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!