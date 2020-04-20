KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 20th

A windy day with and warm temperatures that got into the 80s. Upper 80s and a few 90s and sunshine to start the week. Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning some storms and showers pass through the Concho Valley. The low pressure doesn't bring cool air after it moves through. 90s for highs are behind the low pressure.

The weekend another low pressure and cold front comes to the area. This cold front brings showers and some cool temperatures. Highs cool down to low 80s.