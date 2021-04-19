KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 19th

For the rest of our Monday, we will have southern winds around 5-15 mph with more clouds than sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for the region. Tonight, we can expect clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have stronger winds coming from various directions, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s and we can expect sunny skies. More rain showers could appear at the second half of the week, and this weekend is looking to be more on the warmer side, with temperatures reaching the 90s by Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 49°

Tuesday

64° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 64° 38°

Wednesday

64° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 64° 47°

Thursday

65° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 65° 56°

Friday

84° / 54°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 42% 84° 54°

Saturday

84° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 84° 53°

Sunday

89° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 89° 62°

Hourly Forecast

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
2%
56°

54°

1 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

2 AM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

3 AM
Clear
3%
52°

51°

4 AM
Clear
3%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
2%
50°

50°

6 AM
Clear
2%
50°

50°

7 AM
Clear
1%
50°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Robert Lee

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
