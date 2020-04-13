KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 13th

An active start to the Sunday but a different story for the end. A windy day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that got to the upper 70s. The warm temperatures don't stick around as a cold front brings unseasonably cooler temps.

Monday is the coldest day starting in the upper 30s and only getting to the low 60s. The high pressure over Utah and Wyoming is brings the cold temperatures to the Concho Valley. Throughout the week it starts to move East. This does keep our highs on the lower side but closer to mid to upper 60s. Another weaker brings small chance of rain on Friday. The weekend we get back to more normal temperatures for highs and some rain chances.