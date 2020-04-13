KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 13th

Quite a bit cooler than this weekend. Highs are only getting into the upper 50s and mid 60s for the next few days, with plenty of sunshine and clear skies. Lows tonight will be reaching the 30s. Some clouds will develop overnight into tomorrow, and we will see chances of spotty showers on Wednesday. Weekend rain showers and possible thunderstorms are also likely this upcoming weekend.
