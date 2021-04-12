KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 12th

For the rest of our day, we could see some showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with winds still coming in around 5-10 mph from various directions. Tonight will give us mostly cloudy skies, winds from the northeast 10-15 mph and temperatures dropping to the 40s and 50s for overnight lows. Tomorrow will be cloudy, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the day. Highs will only reach the 50s and 60s. Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms are going to stick around for the rest of the week and through the next weekend as well. Temperatures will be much cooler throughout as well, with a slight warm-up by Friday.
San Angelo79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph NE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Robert Lee74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eldorado84°F Fair Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 23%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Mertzon82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eden83°F Fair Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
