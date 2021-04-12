KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 12th

For the rest of our day, we could see some showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with winds still coming in around 5-10 mph from various directions. Tonight will give us mostly cloudy skies, winds from the northeast 10-15 mph and temperatures dropping to the 40s and 50s for overnight lows. Tomorrow will be cloudy, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the day. Highs will only reach the 50s and 60s. Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms are going to stick around for the rest of the week and through the next weekend as well. Temperatures will be much cooler throughout as well, with a slight warm-up by Friday.

Monday

82° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 82° 54°

Tuesday

66° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 66° 54°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 62° 54°

Thursday

64° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 64° 58°

Friday

81° / 45°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 81° 45°

Saturday

60° / 41°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 60° 41°

Sunday

62° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 62° 43°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
79°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
63°

61°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
55°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
59°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
63°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
64°

64°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°
Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eldorado

84°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eden

83°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

