KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 4th

We will continue to have a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs reaching the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds will also pick up from the east around 5-15 mph later today. Tonight we can expect lows in the 60s with winds calming down a bit, but still have speeds up to 10 mph from the east. Tomorrow will have morning and late evening showers around the region, but we will only get around a quarter inch of rain total. The weekend will be a bit on the humid side, with highs in the low 90s. Next week will give us a preview of the upcoming fall weather, with temperatures dropping to the 50s and 60s for highs on Wednesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!