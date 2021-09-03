KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday September 3rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another hot one for the region as high pressure remains settled off to the east. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s for afternoon highs, but the humidity could drive those heat index values closer to 100. Warmer overnight as well with that moisture keeping temperatures in the mid 70s once again.

This weekend, no majority changes expected for your Saturday and early Sunday plans, the first half of the Labor Day weekend will look and feel like the past couple of days.

Sunday night, a cold front begins to move into the southeastern parts of the United States and the tail end of that front could push into some parts of the Concho Valley. Northeastern areas like Coleman and Brady would be the most likely to see any rain late on Sunday. Most of the upper level energy will stay well off to the east, so it will cut down on the severe risk with these isolated showers and storms.

Monday, the rain chances continue with a 20% chances across the area, still expecting the northeastern parts of the Concho Valley to see the better likelihood of some rain. Still the front will bring some slightly cooler air, at least knocking those afternoon highs back down into the lower 90s and closer to average for early September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

88°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

89°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

88°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

89°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.