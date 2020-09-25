KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 25th

We will continue to have sunny skies and light winds from the south and southwest around 5-10 mph today, and temperatures will be getting into the low to mid 90s. Getting into the evening hours, we will have lows dropping to the 60s, clear skies and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, we can expect temperatures to be back in the 90s, with winds a bit more breezy from the southwest around 5-15 mph and plenty of sunshine. Next week, a cold front will move through the area, giving us around 15-25 degree drops for highs, but this will be temporary, and we will be back in the 80s by the end of the next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!