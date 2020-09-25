KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 25th

A light fog and cool start to the warm with lows that were sitting in the low 50s. A different end to the day with clear skies and highs in the upper 80s. Cool evenings and overnight lows in the upper 50s and clear skies. The warming trend continues into the weekend with mid 90s coming back to the Concho Valley.

Early Monday a weak cold front comes through the state. This brings our highs back to the low 80s. Highs sit in the 80s for the rest of the week.