KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 24th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Temperatures will be increasing to the 80s for highs later today. Average temperatures for this time of year is usually in the upper 80s for highs and 60s for lows. Winds will continue to come from a southern direction as a light wind around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies sticking around for many of us. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s and winds will be on the calm side again. To start our weekend, we will have a mix of sun and clouds again, with more sunshine in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will once again be in the 80s for highs and winds will vary in directions with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Heading into next week, we will have more cloud coverage across the region. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley. We are also looking to elevate the amount of moisture in our area once again, which is a good thing for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, as we are forecast to have scattered showers around the viewing area those two days. Mornings may feel a slight bit on the muggy side again, but we could use a good batch of rain at this point. Temperatures will continue to be in the 80s and even the 90s through next week as well.