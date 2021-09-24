KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 24th

Weather

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Temperatures will be increasing to the 80s for highs later today. Average temperatures for this time of year is usually in the upper 80s for highs and 60s for lows. Winds will continue to come from a southern direction as a light wind around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies sticking around for many of us. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s and winds will be on the calm side again. To start our weekend, we will have a mix of sun and clouds again, with more sunshine in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will once again be in the 80s for highs and winds will vary in directions with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Heading into next week, we will have more cloud coverage across the region. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley. We are also looking to elevate the amount of moisture in our area once again, which is a good thing for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, as we are forecast to have scattered showers around the viewing area those two days. Mornings may feel a slight bit on the muggy side again, but we could use a good batch of rain at this point. Temperatures will continue to be in the 80s and even the 90s through next week as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

79°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

