KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 18th

Happy Fri-yay! We can expect mostly sunny skies for today, with temperatures getting to the mid to upper 80s for highs, and winds coming mostly from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few clouds will be in the skies, with lows in the 60s and winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, we kick off the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Winds will still be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Sunday will provide plenty of sunny skies as well.

A tropical depression has quickly developed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast, and is looking to move quickly to the Corpus Christi area by Sunday evening. This will likely have a direct impact on our area, as we will have much cooler temperatures because of cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday, and rain showers both days. This system is expected to become a hurricane by next week as well, but the direction it will go is still up in the air beyond Tuesday. We will continue to monitor this system as it gets closer.