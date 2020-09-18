KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 18th

We can expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of our day, with highs in the 80s and winds from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Our first day of the weekend will have sunny skies with highs in the 80s again, and winds coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Looking ahead into next week, we will have mostly cloudy skies and rain showers to start the week, with highs only reaching the 70s. This is due to Tropical Depression 22 (I said Alpha, however this will become Beta as Alpha was just named next to Portugal) coming to the coast of Texas, and strengthening to a category 1 hurricane. After Tuesday, we should be back in the 80s for highs for the remainder of the week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!