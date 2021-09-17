KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 17th

For the rest of our Friday, we can expect to have plenty of sunny skies across the region. A possible stray cloud or two could be within sight, otherwise sunshine all the way! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for highs later today. Winds will also be coming from the south and southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. Later this evening, we will have a few clouds moving through the skies. Temperatures will only drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be back on the calm side. As we get into the first half of the weekend, we are looking to have a few scattered showers in the morning hours tomorrow. Sunny skies can be expected later in the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming mostly from the east up to ten miles per hour. Sunday and Monday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 90s again. A cold front looks to move in from the north on Tuesday morning, which will drop our temperatures around 10-15 degrees for highs Tuesday and Wednesday. However, we will bounce right back to the mid 90s for highs by Thursday, and a mix of sun and clouds can be expect all next week. We won’t have much of any precipitation come from this cold front because we are looking to dry out a bit with moisture ahead of the front. We are also only getting the tail end of this particular front, so the decrease in temperatures won’t be as significant or noticeable.

Sunny

San Angelo

98°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

96°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

93°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

95°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

94°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

