KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 11th

We will have clouds starting to clear out of the area this afternoon, with a few peeks of sunshine in the early evening hours. Temperatures will start to increase this afternoon, with highs expected to be in the 70s. Winds will be fairly calm over the next few days. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow we can expect a decrease in cloud cover, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Looking ahead, we will have another cold front coming through the area around Thursday, with more showers giving us a few more inches of rain.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!