KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, October 2nd

As we close out our week, we will continue to have highs in the 80s with sunny skies and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a slight break from the sunshine, with partly cloudy skies, highs in the 80s and breezy winds from the southwest around 10-20 mph. After tomorrow, we continue our sunny streak again, and heading into the first half of next week, we jump back into the 90s for highs. Another break from the sunshine is possible to come next Thursday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!