KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, October 2nd

As we close out our week, we will continue to have highs in the 80s with sunny skies and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a slight break from the sunshine, with partly cloudy skies, highs in the 80s and breezy winds from the southwest around 10-20 mph. After tomorrow, we continue our sunny streak again, and heading into the first half of next week, we jump back into the 90s for highs. Another break from the sunshine is possible to come next Thursday.

