KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, October 29th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to continue our sunny streak around the region. Temperatures will increase to the low to mid 70s for highs, similar to the past few days. We are looking to have light wind speeds, coming from the north as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. Later this evening, we will get a bit cooler as well. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and some areas in the 30s. Winds will be on the calm side and skies are expected to be clear. We will start off our Halloween weekend with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be shifting through, coming from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. These southern winds will bring in warmer temperatures for the region, so we will feel the temperatures reach the upper 70s to mid 80s for highs. We will continue to have the warmer temperatures sticking around as we head into the beginning of next week. However, we will have an increase in moisture, so we can expect more clouds to make appearances heading into next week as well. Highs will be in the 80s for Monday, but will eventually decrease to the 50s by the middle of next week. Rain showers will start to be in the area late Tuesday evening and stick around until early Thursday morning. After the showers move out, we will be left with more gloomy conditions, where highs will be in the 50s and we will have mostly cloudy conditions.

Sunny

San Angelo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. NNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. NNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

