KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, October 29th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to continue our sunny streak around the region. Temperatures will increase to the low to mid 70s for highs, similar to the past few days. We are looking to have light wind speeds, coming from the north as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. Later this evening, we will get a bit cooler as well. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and some areas in the 30s. Winds will be on the calm side and skies are expected to be clear. We will start off our Halloween weekend with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be shifting through, coming from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. These southern winds will bring in warmer temperatures for the region, so we will feel the temperatures reach the upper 70s to mid 80s for highs. We will continue to have the warmer temperatures sticking around as we head into the beginning of next week. However, we will have an increase in moisture, so we can expect more clouds to make appearances heading into next week as well. Highs will be in the 80s for Monday, but will eventually decrease to the 50s by the middle of next week. Rain showers will start to be in the area late Tuesday evening and stick around until early Thursday morning. After the showers move out, we will be left with more gloomy conditions, where highs will be in the 50s and we will have mostly cloudy conditions.
San Angelo74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. NNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
