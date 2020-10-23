KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, October 22nd

Temperatures around the region will continue to drop steadily as we continue through our Friday. Winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the northeast around 10-20 mph. And we will continue to see cloudy skies through the rest of the day. Tonight will have clearing skies, temperatures will drop to the 40s for overnight lows, and winds will calm down a bit, still coming from the north around 5-10 mph. This weekend will give us a rapid warm-up though, with highs in the 70s Saturday, and reaching the 90s for Sunday. Plenty of sunny skies can be expected for this weekend as well. This changes drastically for the first half of next week, with a low pressure system coming through, bring a larger mass of colder air to our region, and rain showers for Monday, mixed precipitation for Tuesday, and back to rain showers Wednesday. Roads could become slick with freezing rain on Tuesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!