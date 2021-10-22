KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday October 22nd

Weather

A warm and windy weekend in store for the Concho Valley. This morning started with some cloudy skies but as the afternoon progresses, skies will begin to clear out. Temperatures will top out into the lower and mid 80s for the area. Winds will begin to increase from the south with gut up to 20 MPH at times.

Warmer weekend, temperatures will continue to climb throughout Saturday and Sunday getting up to the mid to upper 80s. Saturday could see an isolated shower pop up across the region, chances will be fairly slim as the majority of the Concho Valley will stay dry.

Next week, Hot to start as some 90s could return to the forecast and that would be pushing closer to some records for this time of year. The summer-like heat only last for a couple of days as a cold front system moves into Texas late Tuesday and early Wednesday, that will bring some breezy winds, cooler temperatures, and some isolated rain chances for the middle of next week.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

