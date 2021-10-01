KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, October 1st

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine. Clouds will begin to clear out a bit in the late afternoon hours. A few light showers could pop up sporadically, but nothing major is expected for the rest of the day. Highs will only be in the 70s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have another round of rain showers move through our region from the northwest. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will be on the calm side. Tomorrow will start with showers and storms in the early morning because of a dry line moving across the region. The second half of the day will have more sunshine and less moisture in the viewing area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds coming from the north with speeds up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the weekend is looking to be on the sunny side with dry conditions and temperatures in the 80s. For most of the next week, we are looking to have a mixture of sun and clouds through Thursday. Temperatures will stay mostly in the 80s, getting closer to the 90s on Tuesday and the 70s on Wednesday. We will continue to see lower levels of moisture sticking around through next week, which will mean we won’t have any more showers coming through for a little bit.