KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, October 16th

Winds will be a bit breezy today, coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph this afternoon. And temperatures will be on the cooler side, with highs only in the low 70s. Plenty of sunny skies for the region though. Tonight will have clear skies and lows in the 40s. Winds will shift, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have gusty winds again, coming from the south around 5-20 mph and gusts up to 25. These southern winds will bring in warmer temperatures, with highs in the 80s. Next week, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds every day, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs starting Tuesday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!