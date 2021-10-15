KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, October 15th

For the rest of our Friday, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the region. Temperatures will eventually be in the low to mid 70s for most of the viewing area, with the southeastern area getting into the upper 70s for highs. Winds will continue to increase in speeds, coming from the north around 15-20 miles per hour. Sunny skies will stick around all day as well, making today feel perfect for fall. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies and a bit cooler in overnight lows, dropping to the 40s around the region. Winds will be on the light side tonight, coming from the north around 5-10 miles per hour. To start our weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies all day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and barely into the 70s for highs. Winds will continue to come from the north and northeast around 5-10 miles per hour all day. We will end the weekend with more clouds than sunshine. Next week will have a bit of an increase in temperatures, getting to the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. Rain showers look to be moving into the region later Thursday afternoon to the early evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, but a cold front will come in on Thursday, which will give us the later day showers.

Sunny

San Angelo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 44F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
