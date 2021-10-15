KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, October 15th

For the rest of our Friday, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the region. Temperatures will eventually be in the low to mid 70s for most of the viewing area, with the southeastern area getting into the upper 70s for highs. Winds will continue to increase in speeds, coming from the north around 15-20 miles per hour. Sunny skies will stick around all day as well, making today feel perfect for fall. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies and a bit cooler in overnight lows, dropping to the 40s around the region. Winds will be on the light side tonight, coming from the north around 5-10 miles per hour. To start our weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies all day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and barely into the 70s for highs. Winds will continue to come from the north and northeast around 5-10 miles per hour all day. We will end the weekend with more clouds than sunshine. Next week will have a bit of an increase in temperatures, getting to the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. Rain showers look to be moving into the region later Thursday afternoon to the early evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, but a cold front will come in on Thursday, which will give us the later day showers.