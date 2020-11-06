KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, November 6th

Temperatures are expected to be back in the upper 70s to low 80s around the region today, and we will have plenty of sunshine with light winds mostly from a southern direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies, lows in the 40s and 50s and winds are expected to be fairly calm. Tomorrow will have morning clouds, then plenty of sunny skies by late morning. Highs in the 70s. Next Tuesday looks favorable for a weak cold front to push through the area and drop our highs around 10-15 degrees. But we will also bounce back to the 70s and 80s for highs on Wednesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!